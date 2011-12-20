The FTSE Small Cap slips 0.1 percent in early deals, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 100 <.FTSE index, also down 0.1 percent, with the FTSE 250 index up 0.1 percent, in very low volumes as the Christmas holiday break approaches.

WSP Group jumps nearly 17 percent as the environmental consultancy confirms in line trading, albeit with some additional exceptional items, and an agreed debt re-financing in a pre-close season update, with traders saying the stock had been oversold in the run-up to the statement.

"Shares have been very weak over the last three months down 35.5 percent, compared to the market (-9 percent) and international peers (+2.0 percent). We would expect the shares to rally this morning," Peel Hunt says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on WSP.

British Polythene Industries (BPI) gains 3.1 percent after the packaging firm delivers a solid pre-close season trading update.

"BPI has had a good year, despite the tough market conditions ... Self-help and a strong European performance have been contributory factors. We re-iterate our Buy recommendation," Investec Securities says in a note.

