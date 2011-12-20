The FTSE Small Cap is flat at midday, tracking a similarily moribund FTSE 250 index, also unchanged, while the FTSE 100 is down 0.3 percent in very low volume as the Christmas holiday break approaches.

Patsystems jumps 11.2 percent after Pattingdon Limited, part of the ION Group, launches a recommended 14 pence a share cash offer for the British trading software firm, valuing the group at around 28.6 million pounds.

Patsystems, which was hard-hit by the collapse of MF Global, its biggest single client, said on Nov 28 that it was mulling an approach of around 29 million pounds from ION Trading, its largest investor.

Straight drops 21.6 percent after the environmental products and services group warns that its headline operating profits will not meet market expectations, with its full year sales expected to be around 9 percent lower than 2010.

The group says sales in the second half of 2011 have been lower than in the same period in 2010 although there has been an upturn in order intake in the fourth quarter.

