European shares extend gains as Wall Street surges in early trade helped by a strong reading in German business sentiment data and a fall in Spanish borrowing costs.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 1.4 percent at 971.25 points, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are 2 to 2.3 percent higher in early trading.

