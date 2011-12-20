Shares in French chemicals group Arkema gain 5.2 percent, rebounding after a 16 percent plunge over two weeks and moving back above its 50-day moving average, as traders cite a technical bounce spurred by takeover speculation surrounding the shares.

"It's a relatively healthy sector with a number of cash-rich companies, so anytime you get a drop in the shares of the smaller players, the rumour mill starts to spin," a London-based trader says.

"That said, it's mostly a technical rebound, volumes are thin. They would be much higher if people would believe the speculation."

The company has a market capitalisation of around 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net