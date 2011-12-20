Shares in French telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent surges 8.6 percent, halting a five-month 75 percent nosedive on hopes that AT&T, which dropped its $39 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. wireless unit, will keep spending on equipment.

"It's good news for Alcatel because it means that there's less chances of a freeze in capex from AT&T, which is a client of Alcatel," a Paris-based analyst says.

