Shares in European tech companies drop after earnings from U.S. major Oracle fall short of Wall Street forecasts for the first time in a decade on sluggish software and hardware sales, fuelling fears of a global recession that would hurt tech spending.

Germany's SAP falls 3.6 percent and Software AG drops 2.3 percent. France's Capgemini loses 1.5 percent.

Oracle's shares traded in Frankfurt are down 8.4 percent.

"This lousy publication illustrates well the sharp degradation of the tech spending environment, and when the software companies catch a cold, the IT service companies sneeze," a Paris-based trader says.

"Let's face it, during a crisis, projects are first postponed before part of them end up being purely cancelled."

