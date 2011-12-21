Shares in Lloyds Banking Group top Britain's FTSE 100 leader board, up 4.4 percent, helped higher by a double-upgrade from Exane BNP Paribas, to "outperform" from "underperform", with the broker saying "the current rating discounts too much risk".

"If economic conditions stabilise and Lloyds Banking Group is able to avoid raising capital then valuation of the 'Core' business starts to look highly compelling at 0.51 times tangible book and 4.1 times EPS for 2013," Exane says in a note.

The broker highlights that Lloyds's balance sheet is far stronger today than in 2008/2009, when concerns over a full nationalisation carried real weight.

"With the group able to get through 2012, and possibly 2013, without needing to raise any unsecured term debt, the risk of a liquidity freeze seems remote, particularly with central bank liquidity more readily available."

The UK banking sector as a whole rose ahead of the European Central Bank's first offer of three-year loans many hope will help the region's banks lower their funding costs, and after gains from U.S. peers on Federal Reserve capital proposals for banks that proved less onerous than feared.

Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland took the second two spots on the blue-chip risers' list, up 4.1 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.

