The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent in early trade, slightly underperforming the wider market, with both the blue chips and the midcaps up 0.5 percent.

Thorntons slumps 34 percent after the British chocolatier issues a profit warning as hard-up consumers stay away from the 100-year-old group at one of its most important times of the year.

Petra Diamonds climbs 1.8 percent after selling a 4.8 carat blue diamond for $1.45 million -- the highest amount it has achieved on a per carat basis for any rough diamond.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net