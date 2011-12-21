Shares in Gem Diamonds are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 250 index, up 4.4 percent, after Goldman Sachs lifts its recommendation for the company to "buy" from "neutral", saying recent underperformance offers an attractive entry point.

"Our positive view of Gem is based on the strong growth profile at its flagship Letseng mine and our belief that the diamond market is set to experience a prolonged period of tightness, particularly in the specials (more than 10.8 carats) segment," Goldman says in a note.

"With Gem set to deliver an increasing amount of specials into a tight market, we believe the stock is positioned to outperform," the bank says.

Goldman lifts its price target for Gem Diamonds to 290 pence from 241 pence.

