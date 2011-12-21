European shares lose ground as U.S. shares fall in early trade on Wall Street as hopes euro zone banks would use the European Central Bank's funding operations to buy the region's peripheral debt fade, with Italian and Spanish bond yields remaining at high levels.

At 1445 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.5 percent at 971.99 points, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 0.4 to 1.3 percent.

Technology stocks are the biggest fallers in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index down 2.2 percent after U.S. major Oracle, the world's No. 3 software maker, results miss expectations.

