Short-selling has been the best hedge fund strategy in 2011, up 6.3 percent in the first 11 months of the year, while world stocks are up a meagre 0.7 percent in the year-to-date and European stocks down 13 percent, according to EDHEC-Risk Institute data.

The second-best strategy has been fixed income arbitrage, up 3.5 percent in the first 11 months of 2011, while all the other strategies struggled although none of them posted double-digit losses, EDHEC data shows.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net