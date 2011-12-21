The FTSE Small Cap index firms 0.3 percent in midday trade, in line with the midcaps, while the blue chips advance 0.1 percent.

Hutchison China MediTech leaps almost 23 percent higher as AstraZeneca, Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, strikes a global deal to co-develop a novel cancer treatment from the firm.

Thorntons slumps nearly 27 percent after the British chocolatier issues a profit warning as hard-up consumers stay away from the 100-year-old group at one of its most important times of the year.

