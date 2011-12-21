Shares in Pennant International Group add 6.6 percent after the supplier of integrated logistic support solutions issues an upbeat trading statement, leading WH Ireland to repeat its "buy" ratings and 33 pence target price on the stock.

Pennant says trading in the second half of the year ending December 31 2011 has continued in line with expectations, and the order book remains strong.

"As 2012 approaches, visibility of the likely conduct and delivery of major contracts during that year has increased. As a result, the directors consider that revenues in 2012 are now likely to exceed previous expectations," the company says.

WH Ireland says it has upgraded its 2012 forecasts for Pennant given the strength of the pipeline, and has applied the largest upgrade to the Training Services division where it raises its revenue estimate by 25 percent to 7.5 million pounds.

"The strength of the pipeline, a high percentage of which is to the export market, gives us confidence that Pennant will be able to sustain solid growth into 2013 and beyond," the broker says in a note.

"Pennant ticks many boxes on any potential investor's checklist. Its 2012 yield of 7.9 percent is covered nearly 2 times and the shares are on a forward PE of just 6.8 percent... Given the increased visibility over growth that today's statement brings, we argue that this is undemanding," WH Ireland adds.

