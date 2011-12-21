The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent higher, outperforming falls by both the blue chips, down 0.6 percent, and the midcaps, off 0.3 percent.

Pennant International Group adds 6.6 percent after the supplier of integrated logistic support solutions issues an upbeat trading statement, leading WH Ireland to repeat its "buy" rating and 33 pence target price on the stock.

Insurer Hardy Underwriting jumps 9.1 percent as Beazley eyes a new takeover attempt on the company, a year after abandoning an initial move on its smaller rival, as consolidation intensifies in the Lloyd's of London insurance sector.

Midcap Beazley gains 0.6 percent.

