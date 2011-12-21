Shares in Mulberry gain 7.1 percent as the British leather goods maker names the managing director of Hermes France Bruno Guillon as chief executive to replace Godfrey Davis who will move into a non-executive chairman role.

"The appointment of a new CEO with the right global brand pedigree at this stage of Mulberry's growth cycle makes perfect sense to us," says Panmure Gordon in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 2,000 pence price target on Mulberry.

"With Godfrey Davis staying on as Chairman, we think that the company is well placed to exploit its huge global opportunity," the broker adds.

