Shares in French aerospace company Latecoere rise nearly 17 percent, reversing a recent sharp slide, after it says it has reached a deal with its bankers to refinance 96 percent of its banking debt and 60 percent of its convertible bonds.

The company, which makes passenger doors for Airbus and Boeing , also reiterates it wishes to "take part in the consolidation of the sector within a 2-3 years horizon".

"It's a relief rally, though it doesn't mean the company is totally out of the woods," a Paris-based trader says.

