Shares in British Airways owner IAG climb 1.7 percent, among the top risers on the FTSE 100 index, after the company clinches a takeover of German rival Lufthansa's UK unit bmi for 172.5 million pounds ($270.2 million) in cash, a move applauded by analysts.

"I think this is a highly positive strategic move for IAG because it delivers a big boost to its presence at what is arguably the world's most attractive aviation market, London Heathrow," says Douglas McNeill, analyst at Charles Stanley.

"I think Lufthansa will regard the price as quite a good outcome for them as well because they've managed to (get) a cash price for something that is heavily loss-making and I think it was certainly on the cards that they'd have to more or less give bmi away, and they've managed to avoid that outcome."

Charles Stanley has a "buy" recommendation on IAG, and a 210 pence target price.

Oriel Securites also views the deal as important strategically for IAG, with the broker, in a note, highlighting that the price to be paid is significantly lower than its own and consensus forecasts of about 300 million pounds.

Shares in Lufthansa advance 1.6 percent.

