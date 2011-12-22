The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.1 percent in early trade, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 0.9 percent, and the mid caps, 0.8 percent higher.

Angel Mining jumps almost 16 percent after the Greenland-focused miner says a recent successful gold pour has given it yet further confidence in reaching a production target of between 1,500 and 2,000 ounces per month, which it hopes to achieve in early 2012.

Daniel Stewart, one of a clutch of small brokers operating in the City of London, drops more than 7 percent after the company posts a first-half loss as the European sovereign debt crisis has led to deals drying up.

