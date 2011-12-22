Shares in Spirent Communications top the FTSE 250 leader board, up 4.2 percent, with the index ahead 0.6 percent, as Singer Capital Markets upgrades its rating for the telecoms equipment firm to "buy" from "fair value" on valuation grounds after trimming its target price and estimates.

"Recent newsflow suggests that the weaker trading conditions which persisted through the second half of FY'11 are set to continue well into the next year," says Singer in a note.

The broker nudges down its full-year 2012 and 2013 forecasts for Spirent to reflect "the lengthening timeframe for a recovery in trading conditions and the increased risk from reduced visibility."

As a result, Singer cuts its target price for Spirent to 125 pence from 135 pence.

However, Singer says, its reduced target price still indicates 14 percent upside plus, and with a 1.7 percent yield for full-year 2012 it therefore upgrades its recommendation for the stock.

