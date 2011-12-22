The FTSE Small Cap index firms 0.3 percent in midday trade, while the blue chips are ahead 1.2 percent, and the midcaps, add 0.6 percent.

Fortune Oil, which focuses on oil, natural gas and resource supply operations and investments primarily in China, adds 6.1 percent after the company says it is making "significant progress" at its Liulin coal bed methane operations, and the project is on track for first gas sales in 2012.

Angel Mining jumps 11.1 percent after the Greenland-focused miner says a recent successful gold pour has given it yet further confidence in reaching a production target of between 1,500 and 2,000 ounces per month, which it hopes to achieve in early 2012.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net