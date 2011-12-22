The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent higher, while the blue chips are up 1.3 percent, and the midcaps gain 0.6 percent.

Daniel Stewart, one of a clutch of small brokers operating in the City of London, drops 7.4 percent after the company posts a first-half loss as the European sovereign debt crisis has led to deals drying up.

Fortune Oil, which focuses on oil, natural gas and resource supply operations and investments primarily in China, adds 6.1 percent after the company says it is making "significant progress" at its Liulin coal bed methane operations, and the project is on track for first gas sales in 2012.

