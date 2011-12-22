Shares in Man Group shed 1.5 percent to around 124.5 pence, featuring among the top FTSE 100 fallers albeit in thin volumes, as Goldman Sachs sees continued market volatility hitting the fund managers earnings outlook over the next couple of years.

Goldman Sachs cuts its 2012 performance fee forecasts to reflect volatile market conditions and more challenging high water marks, and lowers its near-term inflow expectations to reflect a tough fundraising environment

The broker lowers its nine-month, 2012 and 2013 earning per share (EPS) forecasts by as much as 38 percent and cuts its target price to 180 pence from 230 pence, but says longer term there is significant potential upside with Man Group trading on 6.3 times its 2013 EPS.

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley says investors should watch for a close below 120 pence, which would imply that there is simply no support.

"Investors are clearly anxious about the how hedge fund manager is coping in this market, both in terms of performance and redemptions, and while it is possible that we could see a decisive bounce from current levels it now looks equally likely that the share price could simply keep sliding," McNamara says.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net