European shares remain firmly in positive territory, though off the day's highs after U.S. economic growth is slower than previously estimated in the third quarter, limiting Wall Street's opening gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.8 percent at 979.77 points, compared with a high for the day of 983.94.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said in its final estimate on Thursday, down from the previously estimated 2 percent.

However, a fall in new U.S. claims for unemployment helps keep Wall Street positive.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all up 0.2 percent in early trading.

Reuters Messaging: rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net