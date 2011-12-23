The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 0.6 percent and the mid caps 0.5 percent firmer.

Blacks Leisure, the struggling outdoor goods retailer that put itself up for sale earlier this month, slides almost 36 percent after saying it does not have and does not now expect to receive an offer for its equity only the trade, assets, and brands of the group.

SkyePharma sinks more than 18 percent after the drug delivery specialist says the European Drugs Agency will decide on its asthma therapy Flutiform after member states involved in the approval process failed to reach a unanimous decision in a final attempt.

