Shares in United Carpets Group shed 4.2 percent after the floorcoverings firm issues a cautious outlook statement, decides not to pay an interim dividend and says it will review the payment of a final dividend, as it posts first-half results.

United Carpets says it believes it is important to adopt a conservative approach and is looking to preserve its financial position, with the group remaining cautious with regard to the outlook.

Seymour Pierce says United Carpets' interim results for the six months to the end of September were broadly in-line with expectations, with current trade in the 11 weeks to December 15 encouraging, and like-for-like sales reported to be up by 4.4 percent, partly because of the impact of the snow last year.

However, the broker says, it is reducing its full-year 2012 pretax profit forecast for United Carpets to 1.0 million pounds, down from 1.1 million pounds, taking its EPS estimate down to 0.84 pence from 0.92 pence, predominantly because of concerns on the first-quarter 2012 outlook.

For full-year 2013, Seymour Pierce is also reducing its pre-tax profit forecast to 1.0 million pounds, from 1.3 million pounds, and downgrades its dividend forecasts, following the interim cut, to 0.25 pence from 0.75 pence.

The broker reduces its target price for United Carpets to 10 pence from 13 pence but retains a "buy" recommendation on the stock as it thinks it remains undervalued at 7.1 times full-year 2012 earnings versus peer Carpetright on 43 times after its recent 30 percent post-results rally.

Mid cap Carpetright slips 0.2 percent.

