Shares in Iliad are up 3.0 percent as investors say it showed financial discipline in a French auction for fourth generation mobile telecommunication frequencies.

On Thursday, France sold off a second batch of higher-quality, fourth-generation mobile frequencies for 2.64 billion euros ($3.45 billion).

Telecoms regulator ARCEP awarded licences to Vivendi-owned SFR, France Telecom and Bouygues, but none to Iliad, which can however, apply to share SFR's network.

Iliad missed out in the second round of the auction after winning one of two larger blocks of 20 MHz along with France Telecom in the first round.

"Their previous bids for 4G block got them what they wanted (high speed in cities), and gives them enough to have roaming agreement ... What would have been big negative was if Free (Iliad unit) would have taken one of the licenses from big players," a Paris-based trader says.

"Orange (France Telecom) got the best deal. SFR (Vivendi) and Bouygues Telecom both over-paid marginally, but nothing earth-shattering," he adds.

France Telecom shares gain 0.6 percent, while Bouygues shares rise 0.4 percent, and Vivendi shares are up 1.0 percent.

A second trader suggests that some of Iliad's gains may be tied to the end of arbitraging ahead of the maturation on Jan.1, 2012 of a convertible bond that had been weighing on the shares.

