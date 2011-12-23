The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent firmer, while the blue chips 1dds 1.0 percent, and the mid caps, 0.8 percent on the final half-day trading session before the long Christmas break.

United Carpets Group sheds 4.2 percent after the floorcoverings firm issues a cautious outlook statement, decides not to pay an interim dividend and says it will review the payment of a final dividend, as it posts first-half results.

SkyePharma sinks 18.5 percent after the drug delivery specialist says the European Drugs Agency will decide on its asthma therapy Flutiform after member states involved in the approval process failed to reach a unanimous decision in a final attempt.

