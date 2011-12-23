Shares in Italy's top bank UniCredit fall 3 percent, underperforming a higher banking sector, ahead of a reverse stock split effective on Tuesday.

"Historically speaking the more a stock costs, the less it is liquid and tradeable," a dealer says.

A broker says a reverse stock split makes it easier to launch a capital increase at a larger discount.

Earlier in December, UniCredit shareholders backed a 7.5 billion-euro capital hike to shore up its ravaged balance sheet.

The split will be based on one new share, ordinary and savings, for every 10 existing shares.

