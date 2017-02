European shares stay higher in thin trading as Wall Street edges up in early trade after U.S. durable goods orders climb in November, although a gauge of business spending plans falls for the second month indicating investment is cooling.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.7 percent at 988.54, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent.

