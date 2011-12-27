Shares in Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, fall by more than 4 percent and reach a historic low after Friday's news of a rights issue of up to 750 million euros and a huge loss in 2011.

One broker says the size of the loss, seen by the company at 925 million euros, is probably more of a factor pushing down the shares than the size of the capital increase which is in line with expectations.

"It is quite shocking even if there were rumours of this (capital hike and loss) news. Some brokers are saying (the capital increase) is still not enough," the broker says.

A Milan-based analyst says he was expecting a loss of 200 million euro and the 750 million euros capital increase will be enough to restore Fondiaria-SAI's capital strength so long as financial markets recover.

After the planned share issue, Fondiaria will "remain in a stretched situation," the analyst adds.

