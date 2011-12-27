(Refiles to fix spelling of investment fund) Shares in French small-cap tech firm InfoVista jump 43 percent after U.S. private equity investment fund Thoma Bravo acquires a majority stake in the group for 5.05 euros per share.

Thoma Bravo now owns 67.26 percent of the share capital and voting rights of the French company and is expected to file a public tender offer within the first two weeks of January 2012.

"The speculative outcome does not come as a surprise as such, given the company's profile," Oddo analysts say.

Shares in InfoVista closed at 3.50 euros on December 9, the last day of trading before they were suspended ahead of the offer, which represents a premium of 44 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://alice.cannet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net