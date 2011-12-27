Shares in Italy's biggest builder Impregilo rise 4 percent, outperforming the sector, on talk about a reshuffle of the group's shareholder base and a possible break-up of its construction and concession assets.

On Friday, the Ligresti family agreed to sell its 33 percent in Impregilo holding IGLI to the Gavio costruction group, whose offer values Impregilo shares at 3.60 euro each. Gavio also holds 33 percent of IGLI.

"After the agreement between Gavio and the Ligrestis, the market is speculating on the next developments in Impregilo's shareholder base," a dealer says.

Atlantia, the motorway operator owned by the Benetton family that owns the remaining 33 percent of IGLI, has a right of first refusal on the Gavio offer and has 60 days to exercise it.

"The decision of Atlantia due within 60 days is key to figure out ... the consequent stock upside," Banca Akros says. The broker values Impregilo at 3 euros a share and sees a further upside from a break-up.

Friday's agreement comes after Salini, Italy's third biggest construction group, built up a 15 percent stake in Impregilo, openly saying it is looking at integration with Impregilo.

