The shares of Portugal's top three listed banks rise 4-7 percent on hopes Chinese lenders will take stakes in the country's banking sector following last week's purchase of a large stake in EDP utility that involved pledges for investment from China.

"After China Three Gorges bought the stake in EDP, there is the prospect of Chinese capital entering the Portuguese banking sector as a whole. Banking stocks are worth peanuts and there have been some sales in the past week in the market," says Jose Lagarto, a broker at Orey iTrade.

Shares in Banco Espirito Santo are up 6.5 percent at 1.248 euros, Millennium bcp is 6.8 percent higher at 0.125 euros, and Banco BPI is up 4 percent at 0.461, helping Lisbon's PSI20 stock index rise over 1 percent on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Stoxx Europe banking index is 0.5 percent in the red.

"This contrast with Europe is because we had the ability to get funding directly in China, which is something that Europe in general has had difficulty obtaining," says Lagarto.

The deal involves some 8 billion euros in total financing for the Portuguese economy by China, including credit lines for banks.

