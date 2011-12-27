Shares in Swedish biotech Karo Bio are up 44 percent at 1405 GMT to six-month highs after the firm posts a research collaboration deal with U.S drugmaker Pfizer.

Under the deal, which concerns research on the treatment of auto-immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and psoriasis, Pfizer will provide full funding or up to $217 million for the research costs, and potential royalty fees of any drugs developed, which Pfizer would market.

"This partnership secures a pole position within this new and rapidly evolving area of autoimmune diseases," Karo Bio Chief Executive Per Bengtsson says.

Karo Bio's shares trade at 1.47 crowns, against all-time highs above 100 crowns in 2002.

