The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming modest gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, both up 0.1 percent on the market's return from the long Christmas holiday weekend.

On-line gaming groups get a boost, led by Playtech and 888 Holdings , up 16.7 percent and 8.3 percent respectively, after the U.S. Department of Justice's (DoJ) decision, released after the London market close on Dec. 23, to effectively alter its position on the reach of the Wire Act to cover just sports betting from its previous position of all forms of online gambling.

"This is a major change in the position of the US DoJ. At the very least it clears the way for State-level online poker legislation. Potentially it opens the way for gambling services to be provided from offshore and this may encourage the US Congress to legislate before the floodgates open," says Numis Securities in a note.

MCB Finance Group gains 9 percent after the consumer finance firm focused on Finland and the Baltic countries, says it expects its revenue, net income levels for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, to be slightly above market expectations.

