Shares in on-line gaming groups jump higher, led by mid cap Bwin.Party up 18 percent and small cap 888 Holdings up 9 percent, after the U.S. Department of justice (DoJ) administration cleared the way for U.S. states to legalise Internet poker and certain other online betting.

A Justice Department opinion, dated September and made public last Friday, Dec 23, reversed decades of previous policy that included civil and criminal charges against operators of some of the most popular online poker sites.

The new interpretation of the Wire Act of 1961, by the DoJ's Office of Legal Counsel, says the act applies only to bets on a "sporting event or contest," not to a state's use of the Internet to sell lottery tickets to adults within its borders or abroad.

"This is a major change in the position of the US DoJ. At the very least it clears the way for State-level online poker legislation. Potentially it opens the way for gambling services to be provided from offshore and this may encourage the US Congress to legislate before the floodgates open," says Numis Securities in a note on the sector.

Meanwhile, Panmure Gordon repeats its "buy" rating and 60 pence target price on 888, saying it expects 888's shares to move materially higher following the DoJ's decision.

Panmure says it is significant that on Thursday, the U.S. state of Nevada approved regulations permitting the issuance of online poker licenses.

"888 is the only UK-listed company to receive Nevada Gaming Commission suitability approval and we expect it to supply software to Caesars Entertainment to operate in Nevada" the broker says in a note.

