The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent approaching midday, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both ahead 0.6 percent

On-line gaming groups Playtech and 888 Holdings add 15 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, after the U.S. Department of justice (DoJ) administration clears the way for U.S. states to legalise Internet poker and certain other online betting.

"This is a major change in the position of the US DoJ. At the very least it clears the way for State-level online poker legislation. Potentially it opens the way for gambling services to be provided from offshore and this may encourage the US Congress to legislate before the floodgates open," says Numis Securities in a note.

MCB Finance Group gains 9 percent after the consumer finance firm focused on Finland and the Baltic countries says it expects its revenue, net income levels for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, to be slightly above market expectations.

