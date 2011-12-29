The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade on the final, full-day trading session of 2011, outperforming modest falls by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

British bus maker Optare falls 8 percent as Alexander Dennis Limited says it has withdrawn its possible offer for the firm having received confirmation from 26-percent shareholder Ashok Leyland Limited that it has no intention of selling its stake in Optare to "anyone at any price".

The 600 Group sheds 4 percent as the diversified engineering company unveils static half-year results, with basic earnings per share on continuing operations unchanged at 0.8 pence, although the firm is cautiously optimistic with regards to the second-half, with its order book running 35 percent ahead of the comparative period in 2010.

