Shares in Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, fall around 4 percent to lead decliners in a thinly traded, 0.6 percent stronger FTSE 100, weighed by news that an earthquake has forced the suspension of coal mining operations in Siberia's Kuzbass region.

"The earthquake is the reason the share price is falling. Evraz has operations in the area," an analyst covering the company, who declines to be named, says. Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, operates Yuzhkuzbassugol in the Kuznetsk Basin and also owns a 40 percent indirect stake in Raspadskaya, which operates several mines in the region.

Evraz, with a free float of 20 percent, joined the FTSE 100 earlier this month.

