Shares in Swiss refiner Petroplus slip 6.5 percent, after shedding almost half their value in the previous session, as the freezing of about $1 billion in credit lines raises a question mark about the firm's future, analysts say.

"It is completely unclear what - if at all any - solution Petroplus will be able to find in order to solve the liquidity issue," Vontobel analyst Andreas Escher says in a note.

Options such as a sale of one or more refineries or a crude supply agreement with a partner would take too long to implement before the liquidity crunch hits the business, he says.

"Being unable to purchase any new crude means that production could only last for a few more days," he says.

A Zurich-based trader says: "Petroplus is a black box, nobody knows what will happen next."

