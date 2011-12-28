European shares erase mid-session gains and sell off into the Wall Street open, tracking moves in U.S. futures and then the cash market, with Germany's DAX the worst hit, down 1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.2 percent at 988.20, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent.

Trade remains extremely thin on the FTSEurofirst 300, however, at just 23 percent of the 90-day average, with many traders still away from their desks until the new year.

Among the leading stock fallers in Europe are Germany's Commerzbank and Daimler, down more than 2.5 percent.

