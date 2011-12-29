European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities, with investors hoping there will be demand for Italy's sale of up to a further 8.5 billion euros ($11 billion) of debt after Rome's short-term funding costs halved at an auction on Wednesday.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.4-0.7 percent.

No major U.S. or European companies are reporting on Thursday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0000 DE HICP pre Dec.

0000 DE CPI prelim Dec.

0900 IT Bus conf'ce Dec.

0900 EZ M3

1330 US Jobless claims w/e

1500 US pending homes Nov.

