The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent by midday on the final, full-day trading session of 2011, tracking similar gains by the blue chips , also up 0.1 percent, while the mid caps shed 0.3 percent.

Shaft Sinkers Holdings plunges 26.5 percent after the underground construction firm says it has entered into discussions with Eurochem with a view to amending or terminating its contract with the group due to the continued slow progress resulting from extremely difficult ground conditions, with sinking works now suspended.

Fortune Oil adds 2.3 percent following news late on Wednesday that the firm has acquired a 2.15 percent stake in China Gas Holdings, the largest independent natural gas company in China in terms of city networks, for 24.2 million pounds.

"This agreement, which values CGH at over 17.5 times 2011 earnings, further demonstrates Fortune's progress of targeting China's downstream natural gas market," Oriel Securities says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Fortune.

