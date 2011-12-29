Shares in Indus Gas gain 3 percent as the oil & gas exploration and development company with assets in India posts well-received first-half results and provides an operational update on its activities in Rajasthan.

"This is a solid update from Indus, showing steady progress at SGL (field) which should result in ramp up at the end of Q1 2012," says Arden Partners in a note repeating its "buy" rating and 855 pence price target on Indus Gas.

"Indus has a material and growing gas resource in a strong economy with an increasing thirst for gas, and going forward we expect the attractiveness of its position to be further demonstrated," Arden adds.

To see Indus Gas's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net