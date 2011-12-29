The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher on the final, full-day trading session of 2011, underperforming modest gains by the FTSE 100 index, ahead 1.1 percent, while the FTSE 250 index is up 0.4 percent.

Shaft Sinkers Holdings drops 32 percent after the underground construction firm says it has entered into discussions with its client, Eurochem with a view to amending or terminating its contract with the group due to the continued slow progress resulting from extremely difficult ground conditions, with sinking works now suspended.

British bus maker Optare falls 4.2 percent as Alexander Dennis Limited says it has withdrawn its possible offer for the firm having received confirmation from 26-percent shareholder Ashok Leyland Limited that it has no intention of selling its stake in Optare to "anyone at any price".

