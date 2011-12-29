Shares in Hambledon Mining fall 7 percent after the firm is fined 1.17 million pounds by a Kazakh court over an administrative offence arising from environmental damage following an accident at its Sekisovskoye gold mine.

Hambledon says it is appealing against the level of the fine.

"News of any fine is never good for a company but the imposition and contesting of fines ... is considered to be normal practice in Kazakhstan and previous experience suggests that the fine could be significantly reduced," Fairfax IS says in a note.

Fairfax, which acts as Nomad and broker to Hambledon, points out that this news comes at a time when the gold mine is expected to be operating well.

To see Hambledon's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net