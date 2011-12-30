Shares in Rougier surge 23 percent to a four-month high in huge volumes after the French tropical wood producer says Gabon's Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations will acquire a 35 percent stake in one of the group's units, Rougier Afrique International, for 24 million euros.

"The cash input should clearly improve Rougier's financial structure whose net financial debt amounted to 42 million euros at the end of June 2011", Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note, upgrading their recommendation on the small-cap stock to "buy".

