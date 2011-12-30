The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent in early trade, with the FTSE 250 index up 0.2 percent, and the FTSE 100, index flat on the last, half-day trading session of 2011, with the market closing at 1230 GMT.

The UK small cap index is on course for a drop of over 15 percent in 2011, nearly triple the 5.6 percent fall seen by the blue chip index, with the mid cap index down 12.8 percent.

Oxus Gold drops 27 percent, having leapt 124.5 percent on Thursday, with the miner saying after the market close that it is not aware of any price sensitive information in relation to the company which has not been notified to the market.

