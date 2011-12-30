The FTSE Small Cap index ended the last, half-day trading session of 2011 up 0.4 percent, with the mid caps up 0.5 percent and the blue chips 0.1 percent higher, when the London market closed at 1230 GMT.

The UK small cap index posted an overall drop of 15.2 percent for 2011, nearly triple the 5.7 percent fall seen by the blue chip index, with the mid cap index down 13 percent.

Oxus Gold drops 26.7 percent, having leapt 124.5 percent on Thursday, with the miner saying after the market close that it is not aware of any price sensitive information in relation to the company which has not been notified to the market.

