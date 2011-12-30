Shares in Irish drugmaker Elan hover around three-year highs on speculation it could be a takeover target for major healthcare players such as Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Elan gained five percent in early trade in Dublin, hitting 11 euros, before retracing back to 10.52 euros by 1020 GMT in heavy volumes. The stock has risen over 20 percent in the past two weeks with most of the trade taking place in New York.

Dealers said it made sense for Elan to be sold given that CEO Kelly Martin is planning to leave this year and following the sale of its drug delivery business, which cut its debts by two thirds. Johnson & Johnson has an 18 percent stake in Elan.

"Elan has two distinct drug lines, the treatments for Alzheimer's and the M.S. and it is no longer really a biotech as we normally think of biotechs with new products in trial. So, it probably rests better inside a J&J or a Wyeth than it does independently," said one Dublin-based dealer.

